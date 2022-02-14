Your tax return may get rejected if last year’s is still pending. Here’s how to fix the problem

If you're one of the millions of Americans still waiting on your 2020 tax return, you'll need to take a special step to avoid a rejection for this year's electronic filing, according to the IRS.

When filing digitally, you validate your return with the previous year's adjusted gross income. Typically, your tax filing software has these details if you're a returning customer. Otherwise, you can manually enter the numbers.

However, the validation process changes with a pending 2020 return.

If last year's return is still in limbo, you'll need to enter $0 for your 2020 AGI when filing online, said National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins in a hearing with the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee.

More from Personal Finance:

Here’s what every taxpayer needs to know this season, according to experts

How much you can make and still pay 0% in capital gains taxes

How to answer the 'virtual currency' question on your tax return

"That way you can file electronically and you don't have to file a paper return," she said. "We need to get that message out to taxpayers."

While these directions only apply to digital filers, the agency urges everyone to file electronically with direct deposit to avoid delays.

Nearly 94.3% of individual tax returns were filed electronically during the fiscal year 2020, according to the IRS.

And there are similar instructions for non-filers, who typically include certain Social Security recipients or those with yearly income below the standard deductions.