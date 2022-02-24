When markets fall, investors need to focus on what they can control, experts say

U.S. stocks whiplashed Thursday following Russia's attack on Ukraine as investors fled risk assets and turned towards safe havens such as gold.

It can be a difficult time for investors who have been used to seeing markets gain and are now dealing with volatility that comes with global uncertainty. However, financial experts recommend staying the course in the stock market and focusing on the things you can control.

"We can't control the markets, we can't control what's happening abroad, but what we can control is what we're spending and your debt," Kamila Elliott, a certified financial planner and board chair of the Certified Financial Planners Board of Standards, told CNBC's Sharon Epperson on Thursday's Financial Faces of Change: Managing Market Uncertainty event recognizing Black leaders.

What you can do now

Beyond geopolitical tensions whiplashing markets, Americans are also dealing with record inflation pushing up prices.

Still, there are things that people can do to better their financial situations that have nothing to do with markets, said John Hope Bryant, chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE, during Thursday's event.

That includes improving your credit score, paying down debt and putting away money into an emergency savings account, Bryant said. Even people who can't make more money right now can try to cut out bad financial habits to free up space in their budgets for saving or debt reduction.

"Make more, spend less," said Bryant. "If you do just these simple things, your life changes."