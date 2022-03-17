The HP cybersecurity acquisition made for a world of increasing malware threats

The Hewlett-Packard Co. logo is displayed on the window of an electronics store in New York.

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later.

When Bromium made its debut on the inaugural CNBC Disruptor 50 list in 2013, its pitch was that fighting malware with traditional fire is a losing battle and the only way to wage and win a new war against cyber attackers is to isolate viruses rather than try to keep them out entirely.

"Disruption occurs when customers in a mature market are presented with a fundamentally different, and far more effective, way to solve a problem. Ultimately, the new markets and value networks created by disruptive products overtake and displace existing market," Bromium CEO Gaurav Banga told CNBC at the time. "As the market embraces this innovative approach, we are able to move towards our ultimate objective — to restore trust in computing."

For Bromium, founded in 2011 by former Citrix engineers, it was the same approach to endpoint protection that resulted in HP's acquisition of the company six years later. Though it was not a straight line up for the company in terms of success or market valuation. In 2016, Bromium's valuation was nearly cut in half after a failed attempt to raise additional funding, which was also around the same time that its growth and profitability were reported to be in the single digits.

Still, analysts at the time described the move as a safe, likely inexpensive bet. No acquisition price was disclosed, but HP had been a reseller of Bromium software since 2017 (its isolation technology was used in HP Sure Click to protect endpoints from malware introduced through email attachments, infected links, web browsers, or downloadable files) and endpoint security market consolidation was occurring quickly, with other players including Carbon Black and Symantec in deals with larger tech companies. Rival Dell announced a partnership with another CNBC Disruptor, CrowdStrike, a few months before the HP deal, leading analysts to speculate that HP's acquisition of Bromium was a move in response to the competitive threats including Dell's newest partnership, according to a 2019 report from TechTarget.

Today, Bromium's technology serves as part of HP's proprietary malware protection, which is a staple of the computer giant's cybersecurity offerings, covering products from commercial PCs to printers.