What to watch today: Stock futures lower after Wall Street's strong start to the week

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower Thursday morning, one day after a whipsaw session on Wall Street as traders digested the Federal Reserve's moves. Dow futures implied an opening decline Thursday of around 115 points. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also were in the red. (CNBC)



* Treasury yields ebb as investors digest Fed rate hike (CNBC) After Wednesday's strong rally, the major U.S. stock indexes are on pace for their best weekly performance of the year. The Dow is riding a three-day win streak for the first time since early February. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have posted back-to-back positive days for the first time this month. Oil prices jumped Thursday, bucking a recent downward trend, in light of renewed supply concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine war. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose around 4.5% to trade above $99 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude advanced roughly 4.85% to nearly $103 per barrel. (Reuters) Initial jobless claims fell to 214,000 for the week ended March 12, lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 220,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It's an indication the U.S. labor market is growing even tighter than it has been. (CNBC) February housing starts also were better than expected, rising 6.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.77 million units, according to the Census Bureau. Consensus forecasts had called for a 3.8% rise to an annual rate of 1.7 million units. The March Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 27.4, well above estimates of 15. At 9:15 a.m. ET, February industrial production figures are expected to show a 0.5% rise for the month following a 1.4% increase in January. Accenture (ACN), Dollar General (DG), Signet Jewelers (SIG), Designer Brands (DBI) and Warby Parker (WRBY) are out with quarterly reports this morning, while FedEx (FDX) and GameStop (GME) will report after Thursday's closing bell.



* Warby Parker shares sink as eyewear retailer reports continued losses, offers weak outlook (CNBC)

