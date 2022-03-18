What to watch today: Stock futures drop as S&P 500 still tracks for best week since November 2020

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

FedEx (FDX) earned an adjusted $4.59 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 5 cents, though the delivery service's revenue beat analyst forecasts. FedEx's bottom line was impacted by worker shortages stemming from the Covid omicron variant outbreak during the quarter. FedEx lost 3% in the premarket. U.S. Steel (X) fell 3.6% in premarket trading after the company issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. The company cited increasing raw materials costs, among other factors. Boeing (BA) is in talks with Delta Air Lines (DAL) for a 737 MAX 10 jet order of up to 100 aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. Joann (JOAN) tumbled 8.3% in the premarket after it missed quarterly sales expectations and noted a $60 million increase in ocean freight costs for 2021. The crafts retailer said the freight increase was among a number of significant supply chain headwinds and disruptions. Wingstop (WING) fell more than 4.5% in premarket trading after a double downgrade by Piper Sandler to "underweight" from "overweight." Piper said it'll be more difficult for the company to keep a premium valuation during a restaurant industry expansion cycle as higher expenses hit earnings. Rent The Runway (RENT) rallied 4% in premarket action after Jefferies began coverage with a "buy" rating. The firm said the fashion rental company's extensive offerings and high barrier to entry are among the factors that will drive top-line growth of as much as 50%.

WATERCOOLER