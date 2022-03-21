5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Wall Street looks steady after best week since November 2020

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, March 18, 2022. Source: NYSE

2. Buffett's Berkshire agrees to buy Alleghany for $11.6 billion

Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Los Angeles, California. May 1, 2021. Gerard Miller | CNBC

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said Monday morning it agreed to buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion, or $848.02 per share, in cash. Alleghany shares, which closed at $676.75 on Friday, rallied toward that buyout price in Monday's premarket. For the acquisition, Buffett dipped into Berkshire's massive cash hoard of $146.72 billion at the end of 2021. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, came after Berkshire's Class A shares hit a record high last week, closing above $500,000 for the first time.

3. Boeing passenger jet crashes in China with 132 people on board

China's civil aviation authority said a Boeing 737-800 jet operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed Monday in the southern region of Guangxi. There was no immediate word on the fate of the 123 passengers and nine crew members. Boeing told The Associated Press that it's aware of the initial reports of the crash and was "working to gather more information." The incident comes as the company has been trying to recover its reputation after a number of major crashes in recent years.

4. Biden adds Poland stop; Mariupol rejects surrender demand

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about ARPA-H, a health research agency that seeks to accelerate progress on curing cancer and additional health innovations, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington, March 18, 2022. Al Drago | Reuters

President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies about Russia's offensive in Ukraine. Poland, a crucial ally in the Ukraine crisis, is hosting thousands of American troops and taking in more Ukrainian refugee than any other nation. White House officials have said Biden has no plans to travel to Ukraine.

Civilians trapped in Mariupol city under Russian attacks, are evacuated in groups under the control of pro-Russian separatists, through other cities, in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 20, 2022. Stringer | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ukrainian officials on Monday rejected a Russian demand for a surrender in Mariupol in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. In the capital Kyiv, Russian shelling devastated a shopping center near the city center. Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Ukraine's resistance had kept the bulk of Russian forces more than 15 miles from the center of Kyiv.

5. Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized; Biden Supreme Court pick hearing

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on March 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images