What to watch today: Wall Street looks relatively steady after best week since November 2020

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures dropped slightly Monday after strong gains last week that saw the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each log their best weekly performances since November 2020. Dow stock Boeing fell 5% in the premarket after a 737-800 jet crashed with 132 people on board in China. (CNBC)



Friday's rally capped a week in which the Dow rose 5.5%, the S&P 500 gained nearly 6.2%, and the Nasdaq jumped 8.2%. All three stock benchmarks broke multiweek losing streaks. Only the Nasdaq remained in a correction. (CNBC) U.S. oil prices on Monday gained 4% to $109 per barrel as European Union nations considered joining the United States' Russian oil embargos. The 10-year Treasury yield Monday rose to around 2.24%. Following last week's first interest rate hike in more than three years, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 12 p.m. ET. (CNBC) Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.a) said Monday morning it agreed to buy insurance company Alleghany (Y) for $11.6 billion, or $848.02 per share, in cash. Alleghany shares, which closed at $676.75 on Friday, rallied toward that buyout price in Monday's premarket. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, came after Berkshire's Class A shares hit a record high last week. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Anaplan (PLAN) agreed to be bought out by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.7 billion, or $66 per share in cash. The business planning software company's stock had closed at $50.59 per share Friday, and it surged 28% in the premarket. Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) tumbled 18.6% in premarket trading after it rejected a $9.13 billion takeover bid, worth $25.40 per share, from a private-equity consortium. Nielsen said the bid significantly undervalues the company, best known for its TV ratings. General Motors (GM) bought Softbank's $2.1 billion stake in its Cruise driverless-car division. It also announced it would invest an additional $1.35 billion in cruise, replacing funds that Softbank had pledged to provide. GM initially fell more than 1% in the premarket but then pared those losses. SAP (SAP) fell 2% in the premarket. Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic is departing the German business software company at the end of March 2023. Deutsche Bank upgraded Manchester United (MANU) to buy from hold, saying the soccer team's shares are undervalued relative to its peers in sports and live events. Manchester United gained 1.6% in premarket action. Nio (NIO) said it had no immediate plans to raise prices on its electric vehicles, although China-based carmaker said it would be flexible on pricing. Rivals like Tesla (TSLA) and BYD have recently raised prices due to higher materials costs. BlackBerry (BB) added 2.1% in the premarket after RBC upgraded the communication software company to sector perform from underperform, saying the stock price is now more aligned with BlackBerry's fundamentals.

WATERCOOLER