What to watch today: Wall Street looks lower after two-session winning streak

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures dipped Tuesday after back-to-back gains on Wall Street. The Nasdaq advanced nearly 2% to start the week as Twitter's (TWTR) 27% surge on Elon Musk's new stake in the social network sparked a rally in tech stocks. Twitter added another 5% in Tuesday's premarket on news Musk will join Twitters' board. (CNBC) Treasury yields rose Tuesday morning and key yield spreads, the 2-year/10-year and the 5-year/30-year, remained inverted. It's a bond market phenomenon that has often preceded economic recessions. Traders were selling bonds at the shorter end of the yield curve on concerns the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive in its interest rate-tightening cycle. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields. (CNBC) U.S. oil prices extended gains Tuesday on supply concerns as the U.S. and its European allies considered new sanctions against Moscow over allegations of war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate crude added 1%, rising to more than $104 per barrel after Monday's 4% increase broke a two-session decline. (Reuters) Two EU officials, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC Tuesday the European Commission will propose banning coal imports from Russia. Imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector has been a challenge for the European Union given the high level of dependency that some countries have on Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address Tuesday's meeting of the U.N. Security Council as images of atrocities emerged as Russian troops pulled back from towns around Kyiv. (AP)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Carvana (CVNA) ... Carvana was downgraded to "sector perform" from "outperform" at RBC Capital Markets, with the price target for the online car seller's stock cut to $138 per share from $155 per share. RBC bases its call both on valuation and potential difficulty in integrating its recent acquisition of car auction company Adesa. Carvana slid 3.4% in the premarket. First Solar (FSLR) ... The solar company's stock fell 4.8% in premarket trading after Bank of America Securities downgraded it to "underperform" from "neutral." BofA said investors may be overly optimistic about growth prospects and that a new Commerce Department anti-dumping inquiry into Asian module manufacturers is unlikely to drive pricing power. Generac (GNRC) ... The maker of backup generators and other energy-related equipment was put on the "Americas Buy List" at Goldman Sachs. Goldman points to a broad product portfolio, an increasing distribution footprint, and the idea that many of Generac's products are in the early stages of adoption. Generac added 2.1% in premarket trading. Carnival (CCL) ... Carnival rallied 3.6% in the premarket after the cruise line operator said the seven-day period from March 28 through April 3 was the busiest week for new cruise bookings in the company's history. Nio (NIO) ... Nio gained 1.1% in the premarket following a report in the Financial Times that the China-based electric car maker is speaking with peers about licensing its battery swapping technology. Farfetch (FTCH) ...The luxury fashion e-commerce company will take a $200 million minority stake in Neiman Marcus as part of a global partnership. Acuity Brands (AYI) ...The maker of lighting products and building management systems reported quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, 20 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts. The company said it was able to offset significant increases in materials and freight costs with price increases and productivity improvements. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) ...The drugmaker was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal weight" at Barclays, which cited several factors including increased estimates for Teva's biosimilar version of the immunosuppressive drug Humira. Teva added 1.5% in premarket trading.

WATERCOOLER