What to watch today: Nasdaq futures soar as stocks look to get back on track

BY THE NUMBERS

Nasdaq futures bounced nearly 2% on Thursday, boosted by a 14% pop in shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) on better-than-expected earnings. Bond yields rose as data showed U.S. economic growth declined in the first quarter. After the bell Thursday, megatech continues to lead U.S. companies out with quarterly results as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are scheduled to report. (CNBC)



The tech-heavy index, already in a bear market, closed Wednesday at its low for the year, one day after its worst single-session sell-off since September 2020. The Dow and the S&P 500 were both set to open higher Thursday after ending the prior session with modest gains. The S&P 500 was still in a correction. The Dow was just under the correction threshold of down 10% or more from recent highs. (CNBC) The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday rose, trading around 2.88%, after the government reported that the U.S. economy contracted 1.4% in the first quarter. The Federal Reserve will pay special attention the data as it looks for a sweet spot to aggressively hike interest rates further to fight inflation without shutting the door on economic growth. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH