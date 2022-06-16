What to watch today: Wall Street set to plunge as post-Fed rate hike rally vanishes

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Amazon (AMZN) said its annual Prime Day shopping event would be held from July 12 to 13. Last year's Prime Day generated an estimated $3.5 billion in sales. Amazon fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said it was halting production of its EleCare specialty baby formula at its Sturgis, Michigan plant after severe storms flooded areas of the plant. Abbott said the flooding would likely delay production and distribution for a few weeks, and its stock fell 2% in the premarket. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) slid 4% in the premarket after J.P. Morgan rating the media stock as a neutral, citing a macroeconomic environment that could impact ad spending. Jabil (JBL) rose 1.2% in premarket trading after beating top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter. The contract electronics manufacturer earned an adjusted $1.72 per share, 10 cents above estimates, and said it continued to see solid demand from its customers. Commercial Metals (CMC) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.61 per share, beating the $2.02 consensus estimate. Revenue also topped forecasts. Shares of the metal products manufacturer rallied 4.6% in the premarket.

WATERCOOLER