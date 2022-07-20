Putin says Ukraine has no 'desire' to pursue peace deal; Russians look to advance on key city Bakhmut

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine did not want to pursue a preliminary peace deal with Russia back in March and that there was "no such desire" to pursue one now.

"There were well-known negotiations in Istanbul, when we actually reached an agreement, it only remained to initiate it," he said, claiming that Russian forces had withdrawn from the area around Kyiv in order to "create these conditions" that would be ripe for a deal, Putin said in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday.

Putin also said Russia is ready to "facilitate" grain exports from Ukraine if restrictions on Russian grain exports are relaxed.

Back in Ukraine, Russian forces are conducting military operations in the area surrounding the city of Bakhmut — a city of strategic value to Russia — in Donetsk, in order to advance on the city and seize the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant, according to the latest report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.