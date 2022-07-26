Student loan servicers told to hold off on sending out billing notices, a sign payment pause may be extended

Federal student loan servicers have been told to hold off on sending out payment reminders to borrowers, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The development suggests the Biden administration could be considering extending the pandemic-era payment pause on federal student loans yet again. The policy, which has been in place since March of 2020, allows people to forego making payments their student debt without accruing any interest.

Nearly all borrowers have taken advantage of the relief opportunity.

The payments are scheduled to resume after Aug. 31, but the pause could be extended to 2023, sources say.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education said it continues to assess the impact of both the coronavirus pandemic and the economy on student loan borrowers. The Education Department will communicate directly with loan holders about the end of the payment pause when a decision is made, they added.

More than 40 million Americans are in debt for their higher education, owing an accumulative $1.7 trillion, a balance that far exceeds outstanding credit card or auto debt. A quarter — or more than 10 million people — were in delinquency or default on that debt prior to the pandemic. These grim figures have led to comparisons to the 2008 mortgage crisis.