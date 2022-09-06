Asia's video game giants continue acquisition hunt to expand into new formats and markets

In this article 6758.T-JP

Revenue from mobile games accounts for more than half of the mobile gaming market. Sony is looking to diversify beyond consoles with its new dedicated PlayStation mobile gaming division. Mateusz Slodkowski | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

Sony

Sony's PlayStation has dominated the gaming console market for a long time. But the business model for console gaming has changed. It's not just about selling the hardware and then hoping people buy new games. It's about continuing to milk revenue from those games via regular updates that people spend money on and selling subscription services too. Sony's deal flow, particularly with the acquisition of Bungie, highlights this push. "Their goal is to have enough content to incentivize players to buy their proprietary hardware, pay a monthly fee for the subscription service operated by PlayStation (PS Plus), and purchase the occasional digital game through the PlayStation Store, for which Sony receives approximately a 30% cut," Tom Wijman, market lead for games at data company Newzoo, told CNBC. "Snapping up studios is the most failsafe way to ensure exclusive content for their ecosystem — especially in reaction to the acquisition spree of Microsoft, one of Sony's main competitors in the gaming space."

Sony is also looking to expand beyond consoles. Last week, the Japanese giant said it is setting up a dedicated unit to oversee the development of mobile games, a relatively new venture for the company, which has been so dominant in consoles for years. The acquisition of Savage Game Studios, which is dedicated to mobile games, is another key part of the strategy. "Sony is stepping out of their comfort zone to stay competitive," Wijman said. Revenue from mobile gaming accounts for more than 50% of the total gaming market, whereas consoles make up about 27% of sales, according to Newzoo. So, Sony is going after an even bigger piece of the pie. Sony's acquisitions will help it bolster its intellectual property and library of games as it looks to expand into mobile gaming.

Tencent and NetEase

China's two largest gaming players Tencent and NetEase have faced a tougher domestic market, amplifying the importance of their investment and acquisition strategies overseas. Last year, Chinese regulators restricted the amount of time those under 18 years old could play online games and froze the approval of new titles. In China, games need the green light from regulators to be released and monetized. Those approvals only restarted in April. Meanwhile, a resurgence of Covid-19 in China and subsequent lockdowns across major cities in the country has hurt economic growth. That led to the worst quarter of revenue growth for some of China's technology giants, including Tencent. With a more challenging domestic market, Tencent and NetEase have looked abroad for growth via acquisitions and investments. "Tencent and NetEase have built up their gaming business primarily in their home turf China. Now that their home market is becoming increasingly regulated and difficult to operate in, these two companies will accelerate their global expansion strategy," Wijman said.

