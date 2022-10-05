The tax extension deadline is Oct. 17. Watch out for these 3 common errors, warn advisors

If you're racing to meet the Oct. 17 tax extension deadline, make sure you don't skip key forms as you're rushing to the finish line, experts say.

It's critical to file a complete and accurate return to avoid processing delays, according to the IRS, including details from all the necessary forms.

Further, you may prevent stalled refunds and future IRS notices by filing an error-free return online with direct deposit.

You may miss tax-savings opportunities with incomplete information, said certified financial planner Edward Jastrem, director of financial planning at Heritage Financial Services in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Before filing your return, you'll need forms for each source of income. These may include a W-2 from your job, 1099-NEC forms for contract work and 1099-G for unemployment income. You can double-check these by pulling a free IRS transcript.

As for write-offs, forms may include 1098 for mortgage interest, 5498 for individual retirement account deposits and 5498-SA for health savings account contributions, among others.