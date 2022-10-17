LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for lower open as investors monitor recession risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors survey the deteriorating economic outlook.
The negative open in Europe comes amid increasingly pessimistic global sentiment. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weighed on investor sentiment and expectations rise that there will be a continuation of tightening monetary policies around the world.
In the United States, stock futures traded higher early on Monday as investors awaited big earnings reports to roll in from Bank of America on the same day, while Goldman Sachs will release numbers Tuesday morning.
Last week, a hotter-than-expected inflation reading stoked wild price swings in the markets as investors readjusted their expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve's forthcoming rate hikes.
— Weizhen Tan
British pound strengthens after policy reversals
Sterling rose on Monday morning in Asia following more policy reversals by the U.K. government late last week. The pound was last 0.56% higher at $1.1233.
Loading chart...
Prime Minister Liz Truss canceled another tax-cutting plan, fired her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and named Jeremy Hunt as successor.
Over the weekend, Hunt told BBC that he will show the markets that the U.K. "can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans."
— Abigail Ng
China's central bank leaves medium-term rates unchanged
The People's Bank of China rolled over its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans and kept its interest rate unchanged at 2.75%, according to a statement on its website.
The central bank announced it would keep the one-year rate unchanged for a second month and injected 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) through the MLF.
A Reuters poll expected no change to the MLF rate and a partial rollover of loans from the central bank.
—Jihye Lee
European markets: Here are the opening calls
On the data front in Europe, final inflation reading data for Italy in September is due.
— Holly Ellyatt