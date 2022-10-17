European markets head for lower open as investors monitor recession risks

European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors survey the deteriorating economic outlook.

The negative open in Europe comes amid increasingly pessimistic global sentiment. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weighed on investor sentiment and expectations rise that there will be a continuation of tightening monetary policies around the world.

In the United States, stock futures traded higher early on Monday as investors awaited big earnings reports to roll in from Bank of America on the same day, while Goldman Sachs will release numbers Tuesday morning.

Last week, a hotter-than-expected inflation reading stoked wild price swings in the markets as investors readjusted their expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve's forthcoming rate hikes.