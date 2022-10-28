European markets expected to open lower after central bank rate hike and flurry of earnings reports

Investors are digesting a European Central Bank rate hike and a flurry of earnings reports.

European markets are expected to open lower this morning as investors continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points alongside a raft of corporate earnings releases.

Companies including Shell and Apple saw profits exceed expectations, while Meta, Heineken and Samsung

reported slowdowns.

Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index.

Hong Kong stocks led losses as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged.