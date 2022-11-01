This Social Security quiz can help test how much you know about benefits before you claim

As inflation has pushed the cost of living higher, those eligible for Social Security retirement benefits may be tempted to claim benefits sooner than they had planned.

Social Security beneficiaries stand to get a record 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in 2023 that will help them contend with higher costs.

But the COLA adjustment alone is not reason to claim. Your benefits will still be adjusted for that increase, whether you claim now or later, experts say.

But you should consider the amount of benefits you may receive based on your age. For most people approaching retirement now, age 67 is when they will receive their full benefits based on their earnings history. If they delay up to age 70, their monthly checks will be even bigger.

There are other factors to weigh based on your personal situation, particularly if you have a spouse or children who may also benefit from your claiming decision.

Yet many people who are at or near the age when they face that choice may need to brush up on the program's many rules before they start those monthly checks.

"There are definite rules, definite deadlines and definite dates that need to be met," said David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual. "Or you could discover after the fact that that oversight was very costly if you're not careful."

MassMutual recently gave a 13-question true/false quiz to 1,500 individuals ages 55 through 65.