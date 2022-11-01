Treasury Department sold almost $1 billion of Series I bonds, a record, before Oct. 28 deadline

The U.S. Treasury Department in Washington. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

I bonds broke daily, weekly and monthly sales records

The Treasury sold $994 million of I bonds before the deadline on Friday — nearly as much in one day as during the three years from 2018 to 2020, when investors bought slightly more than $1 billion, according to Treasury Department figures shared Monday night. Investors opened 95,482 new accounts on Friday, also a record. Investors purchased more than $3 billion of I bonds last week and almost $7 billion in October — which represent weekly and monthly records, too, according to the Treasury Department. Investors opened 359,822 new accounts last week and 731,336 new accounts during October.

