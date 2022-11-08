Asia-Pacific stocks rise ahead of U.S. midterm elections

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher early Tuesday morning as investors digest the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions and look ahead to the U.S. midterm elections.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.25% and the Topix was also 1.05% higher. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.47% in Australia. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.38%.

The Bank of Japan released a summary of opinions of board members from its monetary policy meeting in October, when it left interest rates unchanged while global peers took on jumbo rate hikes. New Zealand will release its outlook for inflation in the fourth quarter. Nintendo will report quarterly earnings later in the day.