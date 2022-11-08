Winning ticket for Powerball's record $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California — here's what will go to taxes

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has a winner — well, two, if you count Uncle Sam.

A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers pulled in the delayed drawing, which was held Tuesday instead of Monday night due to one state needing additional time to process its sales and play data, according to Powerball officials.

The prize marks the largest ever in lottery history. The jackpot had been rolling higher through thrice-weekly drawings since Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania scored $206.9 million.

More from Personal Finance:

Here are the first 3 steps to take if you lose your job

How your credit score affects the cost of a car loan

Affluent consumers embrace second-hand shopping

One of the decisions the winner of this jackpot faces is whether to take the pretax $2.04 billion as an annuity spread over three decades or as a reduced, immediate pretax lump sum of $997.6 million.

If the person were to choose the cash option — which most big jackpot winners do — the ultimate tax bill would partly depend on their state of residence.