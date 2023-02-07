European markets choppy ahead of Powell speech

European markets were choppy in afternoon trade Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat on the day as oil and gas stocks climbed 2.2% and household goods shed 1.1%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was the only major index in the green, up 0.2% as banks and mining stocks performed well. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both fell around 0.2%.

U.S. stocks were slightly higher at the open as investors braced themselves for the latest commentary due from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.