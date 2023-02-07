LIVE UPDATES
European markets choppy ahead of Powell speech
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets were choppy in afternoon trade Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat on the day as oil and gas stocks climbed 2.2% and household goods shed 1.1%.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was the only major index in the green, up 0.2% as banks and mining stocks performed well. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both fell around 0.2%.
U.S. stocks were slightly higher at the open as investors braced themselves for the latest commentary due from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Markets interpreted as dovish a slew of his comments during last week's press conference following the Fed's monetary policy meeting and stocks rallied. His appearance today could see Powell offer more clarity on where rates are headed, or clarify some comments made after last week's 25 basis point rate hike.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region closed mixed as investors digested the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike.
‘Stay cautious’ as earnings recession could be a risk for stock markets, strategist says
Monica Defend, head of Amundi Institute at Amundi Asset Management, says it wants to get a clear picture "if not on the economic cycle, at least on the earnings cycle."
Erdogan has lost control of the narrative, analyst says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lost control of the narrative, an analyst told CNBC.
Mike Harris, founder of Cribstone Strategic Macro, says that "in a strange way is a healthy thing because when he's in control of the narrative he can do some nutty things."
French bank BNP reports bumper profit for 2022
BNP Paribas reported a 7% rise in net income for 2022 and revised up its profit targets.
The French bank said net profit attributable to shareholders came in at 2.2 billion euros ($2.36 billion) for the fourth quarter, taking its full-year profit figure for 2022 to 10.2 billion euros.
Analysts had expected a figure of 2.36 billion euros for the quarter and 10.9 billion euros for the year, according to Refinitiv.
‘A good set of results’: BP CEO reflects on record 2022 earnings after fossil fuel prices surge
BP CEO Bernard Looney discusses the oil major's record annual profits and says the company is "leaning in" to its strategy.
BP posts record 2022 earnings; shares up 4.2%
Oil major BP reported record annual profits, more than doubling last year's total as fossil fuel prices soared following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The British energy giant posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $27.7 billion for 2022. That's up from the previous year's $12.8 billion.
Shares of BP were up 4.2% following the announcement and oil and gas stocks led gains in the Stoxx 600 index around 9 a.m., having gained 1.7%.
Stocks on the move: Ambu up 17%, ams Osram slides 13%
Ambu topped the Stoxx 600 index with gains of 17% after the Danish medical device company reported strong first-quarter revenue results.
Revenue increased organically by 4%, while reported growth for the quarter was 10%, according to Ambu's interim report.
Austrian electronics company ams Osram shares dropped 13% after posting disappointing fourth-quarter results and a "weak" outlook for the first quarter. The company also suspended its 2022 cash dividend.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a positive open Tuesday as investors continue to gauge the global economic outlook.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher at 7,847, Germany's DAX 17 points higher at 15,364, France's CAC up 17 points at 7,150 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 30 points at 27,086, according to data from IG.
BP, BNP Paribas, Siemens Energy and Carlsberg are all set to report earnings, and data releases will include German industrial production for December.
