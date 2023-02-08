5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

In this article YUM

Customers order from a Chipotle restaurant at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. The earnings feast continues

2. 'Disinflationary' returns

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responds to a question from David Rubenstein (not pictured) during an on-stage discussion at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington, at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S, February 7, 2023. Amanda Andrade-rhoades | Reuters

The Fed chair again rolled out the word "disinflationary" during his remarks Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington, as he acknowledged that price increases were starting to cool off. But his speech wasn't so dovish. Knowing full well that markets were his primary audience, Powell said it's going to take some time before things normalize – and that the Fed could keep raising rates if the data doesn't show continued "disinflationary" trends. "These are the very early stages," he said.

3. Microsoft's big plans for ChatGPT

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it would use ChatGPT, OpenAI's buzzy artificially intelligent chatbot, to boost its Bing search engine and Edge internet browser. The announcement came on the heels of Google's own announcement about deploying its AI-powered chatbot, Bard, this year. CNBC learned more about Microsoft's plans, too. The company plans to release software that will let other companies and organizations create their own custom chatbots using ChatGPT, a source told CNBC. Among the potential uses for these custom chatbots: suggesting answers for customer service call center employees. The Microsoft tech could also be used by governments and schools, the source told CNBC.

4. State of the economic union

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS Pool | Via Reuters

President Joe Biden, in a feisty State of the Union address, urged Republicans to work with Democrats to help realize his economic vision. While that's doubtful – House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are dead set on opposing the Biden agenda – Biden nonetheless laid out his vision for the economy and a likely run for re-election next year. Five key points stood out, according to CNBC's Emma Kinery: A renewed push for a "billionaire's tax," a war on "junk fees," a tougher antitrust posture, boosting labor unions and broadening a price cap on insulin.

5. Zelenskyy visits London

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Hosts the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 8, 2023 in London, England. Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images