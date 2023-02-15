LIVE UPDATES
European markets expected to open lower after key U.S. and UK inflation data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are expected to open lower after the pan-European Stoxx 600 touched a one-year high Tuesday.
U.K. CPI data showed inflation fell for the third month in a row January to hit 10.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics, below Reuters economists' expectations of 10.3%.
U.S. inflation inflation grew slightly more than expected Tuesday, and by late afternoon the European index had rebounded to trade 0.6% higher before paring gains to just 0.1%.
Internationally, markets responded to the hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower Wednesday on the news, while U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday night.
Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open lower across the board Wednesday. Britain's FTSE is down 10 points to 7,958, France's CAC is seen around 12 points lower to 7,218. Germany's DAX is set to open 42 points lower at 15,375 and Italy's MIB is expected to lose 26 points to 27,496.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Gold prices could rise above $2,000 by the end of 2023, says UBS
Gold prices could surpass $2,000 by the end of the year amid a weakening U.S. dollar, UBS Global Wealth Management's commodity, rates, and FX analyst Wayne Gordon said.
"We think that the dollar is on a trend weakness now as we go forward into 2024. And in that context, gold has been and will continue to be a very good hedge against that dollar weakness," Gordon told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.
To push gold to "new record levels" of $2,100 and above, the U.S. Federal Reserve needs to start cutting interest rates, he said, adding that the Fed could turn dovish in the third quarter and cut rates by year-end.
Gold prices stood at $1,856.30 during Asia's afternoon trading session.
— Charmaine Jacob
Fortescue shares fall after company reports lower half-year profit, dividends
Shares of Australia's Fortescue Metals fell 1.13% on Wednesday after the company reported lower profit and dividends for the June - December 2022 period and flagged persistent inflationary pressures.
Meanwhile, the company said it expects solid iron ore demand this year from China.
Net profit after tax came in at $2.36 million, 15% lower than the $2.78 million recorded in the same period a year ago.
Dividends also fell to 76 Australian cents, down 13% compared to the 85 Australian cents paid out for the June - December 2021 period.
— Lim Hui Jie
Stock futures open lower
U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday night following the release of January's hotter-than-anticipated consumer price index.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 38 points or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures each declined 0.1%.
— Hakyung Kim