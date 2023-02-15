European markets expected to open lower after key U.S. and UK inflation data

The Royal Exchange and the Bank of England.

European markets are expected to open lower after the pan-European Stoxx 600 touched a one-year high Tuesday.

U.K. CPI data showed inflation fell for the third month in a row January to hit 10.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics, below Reuters economists' expectations of 10.3%.

U.S. inflation inflation grew slightly more than expected Tuesday, and by late afternoon the European index had rebounded to trade 0.6% higher before paring gains to just 0.1%.

Internationally, markets responded to the hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower Wednesday on the news, while U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday night.