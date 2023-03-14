Despite market volatility, advisor says he's 'bullish' on crypto education. Here's why

watch now

Boneparth, who is president of Bone Fide Wealth and a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council, said the recent events and crypto market volatility have made him even more "bullish" on learning about the technology. "Clearly, the decentralized financial world is interconnected to the traditional financial world more so now than ever before," he said. An early adopter of digital currency since 2013, mostly in bitcoin , Boneparth said there's plenty to learn about the technology we'll inevitably see more from in the future.

"This doesn't necessarily mean you should be allocating your money there," he said. But he believes you should be investing your time and energy to see where the technology may be heading. "I've learned a lot in my journey without having to take an exorbitant amount of risk," Boneparth said. When it comes to cryptocurrency, he said the "best thing you can do" is learn about the technology and how decentralized finance works. "A little bit would go a long way," he added.

"That's powerful stuff," Boneparth said. "It's not always putting your money into the latest craze of crypto; it's learning what it's all about."

How crypto may affect investing goals