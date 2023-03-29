Majority says criminal charges against Trump should disqualify him in 2024 race, poll says

A majority of Americans believe that Donald Trump should be disqualified from running for president again if he is criminally charged in any of the multiple federal and state investigations he faces, a new Quinnipiac University poll found.

The survey found that 57% of respondents said Trump should be disqualified from seeking the White House if he is criminally charged, compared with 38% who said he should not be barred from doing so.

Even so, Trump saw relatively strong support in the Quinnipiac poll among Republicans and Republican-leaning voters.

A majority of that group said they would vote for him in a GOP primary, by a 10 percentage point margin over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the only other Republican who registered anything close to significant support. DeSantis has signaled he could seek the presidency but has not yet launched a campaign.

Republicans and Republican-leaning voters also by a wide margin, 75% to 23%, believed that Trump should not be disqualified from seeking the presidency if he is criminally charged.