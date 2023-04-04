Read the indictment against Donald Trump, details of payments to porn star, Playboy model

Former President Donald Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a scheme that directed hush money payments to two women before the 2016 presidential election.

The 16-page indictment was unsealed Tuesday as the 76-year-old Trump became the first former U.S. president ever to be arraigned on criminal charges.

"Not guilty," Trump said from his seat to Judge Juan Merchan during the hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The indictment says those payments were intended to suppress the claims by the women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, claims that they had sex with Trump, in a bid to keep their stories from affecting Trump's chances against Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Prosecutors also said a Trump-friendly publishing company, American Media Inc.., had paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about Trump fathering a child out of wedlock.

All three payments were part of an alleged "catch and kill" scheme by Trump and others from August 2015 to December 2017 "to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects," prosecutors said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg at a press conference said each of the false statements in business records, which related to the payment to Daniels, were done to cover up other crimes related to the 2016 election. Those crimes included violations of New York state election law, and false statements to tax authorities, he said.

