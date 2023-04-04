LIVE UPDATES
European stocks head for higher open, brushing off concerns over oil markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday, seemingly brushing off concerns over oil price rises following a surprise production cut by the OPEC+ alliance.
Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after markets were jolted the previous day, with investor focus shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.
Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike decision, with economists almost evenly spilt on whether the RBA will pause or continue its hiking cycle.
U.S. stock futures inched lower Tuesday morning as investors weighed a spike in oil prices that led the S&P 500 higher to start the new trading month.
Bank of America has added a global aerospace giant to its "top 10 best ideas" list for the second quarter of 2023.
The Wall Street bank cited several factors, including supply chain improvements and increased demand, for adding the stock to the list.
— Ganesh Rao
JPMorgan says OPEC+ move to cut supply targets is 'preemptive'
JPMorgan analysts said that the move by OPEC+ was a "preemptive" move and that it had expected similar measures to come earlier.
"We view the current reduction in supply as a preemptive measure, assuring that surpluses that started accumulating in the global oil market since mid-2022 don't extend into the second half of 2023 as the global economy slows following almost 400 bps of cumulative hikes since 2022," analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a late Sunday note.
Contrary to Goldman Sachs that raised its forecast for Brent oil rising to $95 per barrel by December 2023, JPMorgan said their forecast remains unchanged at $89 in the second quarter of this year – rising to $94 by the fourth quarter of 2023 and ending the year at $96 per barrel.
– Jihye Lee
Wall Street strategists appear unconvinced that U.S. stocks are the best place to be looking ahead — despite a strong first quarter performance.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,691, Germany's DAX 49 points higher at 15,611, France's CAC up 25 points at 7,361 and Italy's FTSE MIB 33 points higher at 26,720, according to data from IG.
There are no major earnings and on the data front, euro zone producer prices for February are set to be released.
— Holly Ellyatt