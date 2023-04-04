European stocks head for higher open, brushing off concerns over oil markets

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday, seemingly brushing off concerns over oil price rises following a surprise production cut by the OPEC+ alliance.

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after markets were jolted the previous day, with investor focus shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike decision, with economists almost evenly spilt on whether the RBA will pause or continue its hiking cycle.

U.S. stock futures inched lower Tuesday morning as investors weighed a spike in oil prices that led the S&P 500 higher to start the new trading month.