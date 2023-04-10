Stock futures are flat Monday as March inflation reports loom ahead: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday night as investors look toward the release of economic data later this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked higher by 29 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.10% and 0.06%, respectively.

The Dow added 101.23 points, or 0.3%, during Monday's regular trading session. The S&P 500 inched up 0.1%, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.03%.

Investors seemed to be preparing for the March readings of the consumer price index, due Wednesday, and the producer price index, out Thursday. Both inflation metrics could give further insight into how the Federal Reserve might proceed on its rate-hiking campaign.

"The market is saying that peak tightening is behind us, and now the data has to confirm that that's the direction that we're heading in. And that can't be determined until we get those data points start coming in in real time. But I think that's what the market is waiting on," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

Further, Wall Street is heading toward another season of earnings announcements, with several major U.S. banks scheduled to release their earnings reports for the first time since the series of bank crises in March.

"I think this earnings season will be interesting, especially with big financial institutions and how they are looking at current threats, given [not only] the failures that we had last month, but also lending standards that were already tightening beforehand," Buchanan added.

"I think it will give a window into [whether] they would make any adjustments in an environment that seems, at least on the surface, a lot less optimistic than where we were three months ago."

In other economic releases, the National Federation of Independent Business will be issuing the latest results of its small business index before the market opens.

Several central bank speakers will make appearances on Tuesday: Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be speaking that afternoon and evening.