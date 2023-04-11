Ukraine war live updates: More revelations emerge from leaked U.S. documents; Ukrainian prime minister arrives in Canada

Washington is continuing to investigate the purported Pentagon intelligence leaks, which have brought forth new controversial information about adversaries and allies alike.

Details emerging from the leaks have angered allies like South Korea because of reports that the CIA monitored lawmaker conversations in Seoul; they also allege that U.S. ally Egypt is secretly producing ammunition and rockets for Russia.

The Biden administration officially designated American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as "unlawfully detained" in Russia, a status that essentially classifies him as a political hostage. The reporter is formally accused by Russia of espionage, a charge he, his employer and the U.S. government vociferously reject.

Meanwhile, military analysts report Russian territorial gains in the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, where the Wagner Group is being accused of war crimes in the form of beheading captured Ukrainian servicemen.