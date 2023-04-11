LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: More revelations emerge from leaked U.S. documents; Ukrainian prime minister arrives in Canada
Washington is continuing to investigate the purported Pentagon intelligence leaks, which have brought forth new controversial information about adversaries and allies alike.
Details emerging from the leaks have angered allies like South Korea because of reports that the CIA monitored lawmaker conversations in Seoul; they also allege that U.S. ally Egypt is secretly producing ammunition and rockets for Russia.
The Biden administration officially designated American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as "unlawfully detained" in Russia, a status that essentially classifies him as a political hostage. The reporter is formally accused by Russia of espionage, a charge he, his employer and the U.S. government vociferously reject.
Meanwhile, military analysts report Russian territorial gains in the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, where the Wagner Group is being accused of war crimes in the form of beheading captured Ukrainian servicemen.
Russia makes more territorial gains in Bakhmut, says Institute for the Study of War
Russian forces are continuing to make gains in the destroyed eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after months of bloody fighting, the Institute for the Study of War reported.
"Russian forces continued to make territorial gains in and around Bakhmut on April 9 and 10 but likely continue to suffer significant casualties. Geolocated footage posted on April 9 and 10 shows that Russian forces made marginal advances northwest of Khromove (2km west of Bakhmut), in southwest Bakhmut, and north of Sacco i Vanzetti (15km north of Bakhmut)," the institute wrote in its daily update.
Russian Airborne forces have started appear in Bakhmut "likely to reinforce conventional, rather than Wagner Group, forces," it wrote, adding that a Ukrainian commander said that "Ukrainian forces have exhausted Wagner forces so much that the Russian military command has had to send SPETSNAZ and VDV elements to Bakhmut."
— Natasha Turak
Ukrainian prime minister arrives in Canada for official visit
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has landed in Canada for an official visit, during which he will request more aid and ammunition for Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive, according to local reports.
"Now, we need heavy armoured vehicles. And we need more artillery shells: ammunition for howitzers and ammunition for tanks," Shmyhal told Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail in an interview. "It's crucially important for the organization of our counteroffensive."
In a tweet, Shmyhal wrote that meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland are coming up, and that "We are preparing new agreements and deals to strengthen the macro-financial and economic stability of [Ukraine]. We are working for victory."
Canada has been a consistent backer of Ukraine and is home to a large Ukrainian diaspora community.
— Natasha Turak
Leaked U.S. documents reveal Egypt secretly planning to provide rockets to Russia
More information has come out of the leaked U.S. intelligence documents that began surfacing online last week.
One document detailed by the Washington Post purports to describe a conversation between Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and his top military officials — in it, Sisi directs officials to keep certain rocket exports and production hidden "to avoid problems with the west" and discusses plans to send Russia gunpowder and other ammunition
Asked for comment by the Post, a spokesperson for Egypt's foreign ministry said that "Egypt's position from the beginning is based on noninvolvement in this crisis and committing to maintain equal distance with both sides, while affirming Egypt's support to the UN charter and international law."
— Natasha Turak
U.S. intelligence leak could change our understanding of the war in Ukraine, says Harvard professor
The U.S. military document leak is an opportunity to recalibrate our understanding of what is happening in Ukraine, said a political science professor at Harvard University.
Graham Allison, Harvard's Douglas Dillon professor of government, said the Ukrainian government has said its military is "killing ten times as many Russians as Russians are killing Ukrainians." But the intelligence leak suggests, instead, that there are four times as many Ukrainians killed, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."
"It's one of the rare occasions where you can study the differences between what is being said in public and ... what the realities are on the battlefield," he added.
A senior U.S. official previously told NBC News that the leaked documents are likely real, but some may have been altered before they were posted.
The classified documents that surfaced on social media last week include details on Ukraine's air defenses and plans for a spring offensive against Russian troops. Allison called this a "big loss" for Ukraine, as information about its air defenses "make it possible for Moscow to bring its aircraft and bombers back into the fight."
"The order of battle of your enemy ... [is] one of the most valuable things that an adversary can have," he said.
— Audrey Wan
U.S. designates WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich wrongfully detained by Russia
The U.S. State Department officially declared that journalist Evan Gershkovich is being wrongfully detained in Russia, NBC News reported.
This designation means that the WSJ reporter's case will now be handled by the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs and gives the government other resources to work on freeing him.
"Journalism is not a crime," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement. "We condemn the Kremlin's continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth."
Gershkovich was arrested on spying allegations in Russia.
— Riya Bhattacharjee