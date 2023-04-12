Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia risks becoming China's 'economic colony,' CIA chief says; U.S. faces angry allies over leaks

The Biden administration is continuing to deal with allies upset over revelations from a trove of leaked Pentagon files, which exposed classified details on the war in Ukraine as well as political and military affairs in the Middle East, China, South Korea and elsewhere.

Financial data shows a sharp rise in the use of China's yuan for financing globally, as some countries try to move away from reliance on the U.S. dollar. The director of the CIA warned that Russia risks becoming an "economic colony" of China as it becomes more isolated.

Meanwhile, world leaders are making their visits to see Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva there now, just days after French President Emmanuel Macron's three-day state visit to China.