Asia markets trade mixed on Wall Street earnings; China to release first quarter GDP

Despite persistent inflation, higher rates and fears of an impending recession, earnings season is off to one of its best starts in a little over a decade, according to data from Bank of America.

Of the 30 companies that have reported so far, 90% have beat earnings per share expectations, marking the best beat rate after week one since at least 2012, wrote Savita Subramanian in a Monday note to clients.

She added that 73% of companies that reported last week surpassed sales expectations, while 67% beat on both measures. Last quarter's week one results showed just 46% of companies beat on both EPS and sales, while the historical average sits at just 48%.

"Fueled by bank beats, 1Q EPS is tracking a 30bp surprise," the equity and quant strategist said. "We forecast an in-line quarter but expect more downward guidance and some commentary around changes in cash use if credit conditions deteriorate."

Overall, consensus expectations are calling for a more than 7% decline in first-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 year over year, she noted.

Big bank earnings may have offered some relief, but the market isn't out of the woods just yet as credit impacts emerge in areas like industrials.

"A massive, systemic financial confidence shock appears to have been averted, but tighter credit is manifesting in the real economy," she said.

— Samantha Subin