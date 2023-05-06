Follow Warren Buffett's comments and all the action at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting: Live updates

Watch the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting via CNBC's livestream in English or Mandarin or read about it here throughout the day.

The CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, is welcoming tens of thousands for Berkshire Hathaway 's annual meeting on Saturday.

Called "Woodstock for Capitalists," the multiday event kicked off on Friday with a chance for shareholders to shop the company's many brands, which range from Dairy Queen and See's Candies to Brooks Sports and Pampered Chef. One of its latest additions, the plush toy brand Squishmallows, also was on colorful display.

The main event begins on Saturday when Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger take the stage at 10:15 a.m. ET. The pair will then spend hours fielding questions from shareholders in the audience.

If previous gatherings are any guide, there will be a lively conversation about a wide range of topics. No doubt the Oracle of Omaha will weigh in on the economy and the markets, but there are sure to be lighter moments filled with recollections from Buffett's decades of investing.

The meeting should be upbeat. Berkshire shares are trading near all-time highs.

To prepare viewers for the main event, CNBC will begin its coverage at 9:45 a.m. ET, with a show hosted by Becky Quick and Mike Santoli.