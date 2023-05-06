Follow Warren Buffett's comments and all the action at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting: Live updates

LIVE UPDATES
Watch the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting via CNBC's livestream in English or Mandarin or read about it here throughout the day.
The CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, is welcoming tens of thousands for Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.
Called "Woodstock for Capitalists," the multiday event kicked off on Friday with a chance for shareholders to shop the company's many brands, which range from Dairy Queen and See's Candies to Brooks Sports and Pampered Chef. One of its latest additions, the plush toy brand Squishmallows, also was on colorful display.
The main event begins on Saturday when Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger take the stage at 10:15 a.m. ET. The pair will then spend hours fielding questions from shareholders in the audience.
If previous gatherings are any guide, there will be a lively conversation about a wide range of topics. No doubt the Oracle of Omaha will weigh in on the economy and the markets, but there are sure to be lighter moments filled with recollections from Buffett's decades of investing.
The meeting should be upbeat. Berkshire shares are trading near all-time highs.
Berkshire operating earnings pop in the first quarter
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a 12.6% jump in operating earnings for the first quarter, driven by a rebound in the conglomerate's insurance business.
Profit from insurance underwriting came in at $911 million, up sharply from $167 million a year prior. Insurance investment income also jumped 68% to $1.969 billion from $1.170 billion.
Berkshire's cash hoard also swelled to $130.616 billion from $128 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
— Fred Imbert
Warren Buffett's successor Greg Abel is winning over shareholders
Warren Buffett's successor Greg Abel will be joining the Oracle of Omaha and Charlie Munger on stage Saturday, answering questions about non-insurance operations.
Abel has taken on many responsibilities at the massive conglomerate, while increasing his stake in the company, which has given shareholders hope that the culture at the company will continue.
"He does all the work, and I take the bows – it's exactly what I wanted," Buffett said in a CNBC interview in Japan on April 12. "He knows more about the individuals, the business, he's seen them all. ... They haven't seen me at the BNSF Railroad for 10, 12 years or something like that."
— Yun Li
NetJets pilots protest outside of arena, saying they're being underpaid
A number of pilots from Berkshire's private jet company NetJets lined up outside of CHI Health Center as shareholders waited to get into the arena. They held signs that read "overworked" and "underpaid," saying they were looking to renegotiate their contract. NetJets became a Berkshire subsidiary in 1998.
— Yun Li
Shareholders start lining up in downtown Omaha
Some of the people lined up at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting have been in the line since 2 a.m. for the event.
— Sarah Min
Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed during recessions and bear markets, Bespoke data says
Berkshire Hathaway has a history of outperforming the S&P 500 during recessions, and performing especially well during bear markets, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group. Since 1980, Berkshire shares have beat the broader market over the course of six recessions by a median of 4.41 percentage points.
Even more impressive is the stock's performance during bear markets. During the same time period, the conglomerate outpaced the S&P 500 each time it dropped 20%, beating the broader index by a median of 14.89 percentage points.
″[One] stock that has gained a reputation for safety is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A), and based on the last several decades, the distinction has been earned," read a Bespoke note from earlier this week.
— Sarah Min
What to expect from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger
On a cloudy Saturday morning, throngs of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders are waiting in a light rain to get inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
The economy and the markets are always top of mind at these events, but this year's meeting comes at a particularly challenging time. On Monday, First Republic became the third American bank to fail since March, further fueling fears that a recession is imminent. As ever, investors will look to the 92-year-old Warren Buffett for folksy wisdom in uncertain times.
Buffett promised in Berkshire's shareholders guide to field more questions this year. With that in mind, CNBC Pro looked at what some of the most pressing topics are likely to be. Questions could range from a discussion of what types of acquisitions the company might make to what is Buffett's outlook for the banking sector. What's next for auto insurer Geico also could be fair game.
—Yun Li
