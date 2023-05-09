Fintech CEO Chris Britt of Chime on reasons Americans don't trust banks

The disruption of traditional bricks-and-mortar banks by fintech companies was already occurring when the pandemic sent startups offering banking services faster, cheaper, and more digitally accessible into overdrive.

A rush of venture capital followed, with fintech companies raising more than $130 billion in 2021 alone, creating more than 100 new unicorns, or companies with at least $1 billion in valuation.

However, as the field of fintechs got more crowded and the economy has entered a more recessionary environment, funding has dried up and several fintechs have taken valuation cuts. The fintech reckoning is going well beyond private companies, as public markets have not been kind to former Disrupters Dave and SoFi , both trading well off their IPO prices. Legacy banks have seen their efforts to disruptor these disruptors fall short of expectations – for example, Goldman Sachs recently pulled back on its fintech ambitions.

Making that banking picture even fuzzier is the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the wave of concerns that followed.

But Chris Britt, CEO of Chime, which ranked No. 15 on the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, says even with much of the banking system on edge, he still sees a strong market need for fintechs.

"It's very difficult for [the big banks] structurally to compete for the segment that we aim to serve, which is sort of mainstream middle and more lower income consumers," Britt said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday. "Big banks do a pretty good job with high income, high FICO score folks who have big deposits and are credit worthy, but for most Americans, the 65% that live paycheck to paycheck, the only way that big banks can make the math work on serving them is by being very punitive on fees."