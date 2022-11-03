Chime cuts 12% of its workforce, adding to recent wave of tech layoffs

Chime is one of the latest private tech firms to announce layoffs amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies.

A company spokesperson told CNBC that the so-called challenger bank – a fintech firm that exclusively offers banking services through websites and smartphone apps – is cutting 12% of its 1,300-person workforce, adding that while they are eliminating approximately 160 employees, they are still hiring for select positions and "remain very well capitalized."

Chime offers fee-free banking, early paydays for those with direct-deposit and a feature that lets users go negative in their accounts without overdraft fees. The company became profitable on an EBITDA basis during the pandemic, co-founder and CEO Chris Britt told CNBC in September of 2020.

Public technology companies like Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook owner Meta have all taken steps to rein in expenses, while others including Netflix, Spotify, Coinbase, Lyft and Shopify have announced layoffs.

Private, venture-backed tech companies aren't immune to these conditions either. Like Chime, online payments giant Stripe and NFT platform Dapper Labs also announced sizeable headcount reductions on Thursday.