As the Supreme Court weighs Biden's student loan forgiveness, education debt swells

Typically, 7 in 10 college seniors graduate in the red, owing an average of nearly $30,000 per borrower, according to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access & Success.

Students, families are taking on more college debt

Don't 'assume future forgiveness'

If the Supreme Court fails to affirm Biden's plan, millions of federal borrowers would likely be disappointed with the president for failing to deliver sweeping cancellation, legal experts predict. And even if the justices rule in favor of the Biden Administration's initiative to provide debt relief to low-to middle-income borrowers, students and their parents should not assume this would happen again going forward, according to Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant and author of The Princeton Review's "Paying for College."

Nobody should assume future forgiveness as they make borrowing decisions today. Rick Castellano Sallie Mae spokesman

"Such broad relief as was announced last August citing the financial harms of the pandemic is not likely to occur again," he said. "Nobody should assume future forgiveness as they make borrowing decisions today," added Rick Castellano, spokesman for education lender Sallie Mae.

Loans 'shouldn't be the first step' to cover costs

Experts say reducing the amount you borrow at the outset will go a long way to easing your long-term debt burden. Castellano advises families to explore free money like scholarships and grants first and get in line for other aid by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.