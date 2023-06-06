3 big changes student loan borrowers could see when payments restart

Douglas Rissing | Istock | Getty Images

1. Lower payments from forgiveness (maybe)

2. A new income-driven repayment option

The Biden administration is working to roll out a new, more affordable repayment plan for student loan borrowers. That option revises one of the four existing income-driven repayment plans, which cap borrowers' bills at a share of their discretionary income with the aim of making the debt more affordable to pay off. Instead of paying 10% of their discretionary income a month, under the new program — the Revised Pay As You Earn Repayment Plan, or REPAYE — borrowers would be required to pay 5% of their discretionary income toward their undergraduate student loans.

watch now

Kantrowitz provided an example of how monthly bills could change with the overhauled option. Previously, a borrower who made $40,000 a year would have a monthly student loan payment of around $151. Under the revised plan, their payment would drop to $30. Someone who earned $90,000 a year, meanwhile, could see their monthly payments shrink to $238 from $568, Kantrowitz calculated. The payment plan should become available by July 2024, Kantrowitz said, although, "it is possible that the changes could be implemented earlier, as the U.S. Department of Education has the flexibility to implement regulatory changes sooner in certain circumstances."

3. A new servicer handling their loans

During the Covid-19 pandemic, several of the largest companies that service federal student loans announced they'll no longer be doing so, meaning many borrowers will have to adjust to a new servicer when payments resume. During the payment pause, three companies that managed the loans — Navient, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (also known as FedLoan) and Granite State — all said they'd be ending their relationship with the government. As a result, about 16 million borrowers will have a different company to deal with by the time payments resume, or not long after, according to Kantrowitz.