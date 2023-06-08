Oura launches new social, sleep features as health tracker market continues to grow

Oura, the company behind the smart ring that allows users to track a variety of biometric data, is adding new features around social sharing and sleep tracking as the battle among tech companies to land and keep trackers on the wrists and fingers of consumers continues.

The company's new community-sharing feature, which it calls Circles, allows ring wearers to create private groups where they can share readiness, sleep, and activity scores.

Oura CEO Tom Hale said that the feature is not about competition like other more fitness-focused tracking devices or platforms might offer, but instead it's about "support and empathy."

"It's really about sharing your data, your scores, your readiness, your sleep, with your close, intimate friends, family, your trainer, your doctor; maybe it's a husband checking in on a wife or maybe it's your team collecting the data comparing each other," Hale said to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

Hale noted that the data being shared is "only shared with the people that you want to share with. It's not like a social feature where you're posting your scores to Twitter, although frankly, some people do that."

"This is about creating a small, intimate group of empathy and support," he said.