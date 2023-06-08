CNBC Daily Open: Winds of change are blowing, but the haze remains

Heavy smoke fills the air shrouding Hudson Yards and the Penn District seen from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building on June 7, 2023, in New York City.

Prospects — for both firms and markets — changed as quickly and suddenly as the haze engulfed New York.

Two notable companies unexpectedly bade farewell to their CEOs. Chris Licht relinquished his position as CNN's CEO and left the company, Warner Bros Discovery, the parent company of CNN, said Wednesday morning. Licht's yearlong tenure was marked by missteps, with the most significant being the town hall with Donald Trump. So it was perhaps not surprising that investors were relieved by his departure, as indicated by the 8.43% jump in Warner Bros ' shares.

The leadership change at GameStop, however, was not as well received by investors. GameStop fired its CEO Matthew Furlong and appointed Ryan Cohen as executive chairman effectively immediately, the video game retailer said. Cohen is known as "the god figure of the meme-stock community," a Reddit user, who preferred to be anonymous for fear of retaliation, told CNBC. But investors not convinced of Cohen's divine status sent GameStop's shares back to the mortal plane: The company's shares plummeted close to 20% in extended trading.