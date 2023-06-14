This map shows how much money renters in every state need to earn to afford a 2-bedroom apartment

Rent prices in the U.S. are now out of reach for many low-wage earners.

A full-time worker in the U.S. needs to make $28.58 an hour, on average, to afford the rent on a modest two-bedroom apartment in their area. In California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New York, full-time workers must earn more than $40 an hour to do so.

They'd have to be paid $61.31 an hour in San Francisco to afford a two-bedroom apartment rental, and $50.67 an hour in Boston, according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

In no state, county or city in the U.S. can a full-time worker earning the local minimum wage come up with the costs for a two-bedroom apartment, the NLIHC writes.

More than a third of U.S. households are renters.

"This is a problem," said Andrew Aurand, senior vice president of research at the NLIHC. "Research shows that families struggling to pay their housing costs sacrifice other necessities like food, health care and educational needs."