Teenagers are in high demand as summer hiring surge gets under way

Job opportunities and wages rise for teens

Economists are predicting another strong summer for teen employment in 2023. Already, teens make up 18% of all summer hires this year, up from 15% a year ago, according to data from payroll platform Gusto. "The market for teens is hotter than it's ever been," said Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto. Their wages are also rising. Average hourly wages for teen workers grew much faster than average wages among all workers over the last year, notching a 9% gain among 15- to 19- year-olds, compared with a 6% decline for workers age 25 and older, according to Gusto's New Hires Pay Index.

The strong labor market and increased demand for low-wage work have also contributed to a rise in labor force participation. Now, teens are more likely to have a paying job over the summer and while in school compared with just a few years ago. In 2022, 37% of teens between ages 16 and 19 were part of the workforce, up from 35% in 2019, figures from the U.S. Department of Labor show.

'If they earn it and burn it, that's a big problem'

The ability to find employment and earn more money should come as a "wake-up call" for every young adult with a paycheck, cautioned Gregg Murset, a certified financial planner and CEO of BusyKid, a savings app for kids and families. "This is a perfect opportunity," he said, to practice a "balanced financial approach." "If they earn it and burn it, that's a big problem."