Live updates: Putin slams rebels as criminals; Zelenskyy lauds military advances 'in all directions'
This is CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine.
The eyes of the world remain on Russia after Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's attempted mutiny on Saturday posed what many regard as the greatest challenge yet to President Vladimir Putin's two-decade grip on power.
In a televised address to the nation on Monday, Putin called the organizers of the uprising "criminals" and vowed to bring them to justice. He also said the uprising would have been crushed — even if Prigozhin had not cut a deal with the Kremlin that reportedly sees him exiled to Belarus.
The revolt raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power and what could be next for the country. Some analysts expect a "purge" as Putin looks to reassert his dominance in the country, while many are skeptical that the peaceful exile of Prigozhin and his fellow mutineers will go ahead.
Stateside, President Joe Biden clarified on Monday that the United States was not involved in the aborted weekend rebellion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, called for further support from Western leaders to repel the Russian invasion. European foreign ministers and NATO officials on Monday pledged fresh military support to Ukraine, with the EU's military assistance fund set to increase by 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to roughly 12 billion euros in the coming years.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy also praised Ukrainian troops later on Monday for advancing "in all directions" after he spent the day visiting soldiers on the frontline in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday praised Ukrainian forces for advancing "in all directions," after he spent the day visiting and distributing awards to troops on the frontline in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
"Today, our warriors have advanced in all directions, and it is a happy day," the president said in a nightly video address, according to a translation.
— Elliot Smith
Putin honors Russian pilots killed in Wagner Group mutiny
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday paid tribute to fighter pilots killed during the Wagner Group's aborted mutiny over the weekend.
In a televised address, Putin's first public remarks since Saturday's armed rebellion, he thanked Russian citizens, law enforcement and security services for their unity and praised the fallen pilots for their "courage and self-sacrifice."
This was Putin's first acknowledgment of the pilots' deaths after Wagner forces downed Russian aircraft during the 24-hour revolt, but there is no official information as yet on how many aircraft were shot down and how many Russian pilots died.
— Elliot Smith
Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered his first televised address since Wagner Group mercenaries instigated a failed mutiny against Russian military leaders over the weekend.
Putin called the rebellion "criminal activity to split and weaken the country, which is now confronting a colossal external threat," meaning the international response to Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian president said the organizers of the armed insurrection would be "brought to justice," yet he did not mention Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin by name.
He also offered apparent clemency to the hundreds of Wagner mercenaries who participated in the armed march from the southern city of Rostov to about 200 miles outside Moscow.
The speech did little to clarify what comes next for the Wagner Group or for the Russian military, which was unprepared for the speed and ease with which the rebel convoy traveled through the country on major highways.
In his speech, Putin insisted his troops would have crushed the rebellion if it had proceeded any further.
— Christina Wilkie