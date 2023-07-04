Stock futures are little changed Tuesday night in a holiday-shortened week: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on February 01, 2023 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night as Wall Street looks to resume a holiday-shortened week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 31 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.05% and 0.11%, respectively.

Markets were closed Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday. They closed early Monday.

Investors are coming off a positive session Monday, which kicked off the start of a new month, quarter and half-year for traders. Stocks rose slightly during the shortened trading day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 10.87 points, or 0.03%. The S&P 500 rose 0.12%, while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.21% higher.

Those gains build on a strong start to the year. Last week, the Nasdaq Composite closed out its best first half of the year since 1983, while the S&P 500 notched its best first-half advance since 2019, as a surge in interest in artificial intelligence buoyed investor optimism in stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the laggard, rising just 3.8%. Some market participants expect that could mean continued upside in the second half.

"We've been bullish. We still think there's a rally," Carson Group's Ryan Detrick told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Monday, adding, "Maybe we're due for a pullback sometime August, September, October — perfectly normal — but we'd be a buyer of any weakness."

On the economic front, traders are watching for May factory orders data out Wednesday after the market open. Economists polled by Dow Jones are anticipating a rise of 0.6%, which would be greater than the 0.4% increase the previous month.

Investors are also expecting June's Federal Reserve meeting minutes at 2 p.m. ET, which could shed some light on the path for interest rate hikes going forward.

Elsewhere, New York Fed President John Williams is expected to speak at 4 p.m. ET at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA) in New York City.