CNBC Daily Open: Tesla booms in a quiet market

Muted markets

Major U.S. indexes inched up fractionally Monday, in a quiet start to the second half of the year. European markets mostly traded lower. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday. South Korea's Kospi Index retreated 0.3% even though inflation slowed. Prices in June rose only 2.7% year over year, less than economists had expected.

Chip wars heat up

China is restricting the export of gallium and germanium, two metals crucial to semiconductor manufacturing, because of national security concerns, the country's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Monday. The move comes as the U.S. curbed the export of key semiconductor technologies to China, and urged its allies to do so as well.

Inflation down (under)

Australia's central bank left the country's interest rate unchanged at 4.1%, describing inflation as having "passed its peak." Economists surveyed were divided as to whether the bank would hike rates by 25 basis points or keep them steady. The comments and decision were a pleasant surprise for markets. The S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% in response.

Electrifying growth

Tesla shares popped 6.9% yesterday after the company reported a staggering 83% year-over-year growth in deliveries during the second quarter. Other electric vehicle makers are delivering the goods too, literally. Rivian, Xpeng and BYD all saw their deliveries increase compared with a year ago; those upbeat figures turbocharged their shares.

[PRO] Weight loss, stock gain

A new class of weight loss drugs will be hitting the U.S. soon. With more than two-thirds of adults in the U.S. having obesity, that's a potentially large market for pharmaceutical companies. Indeed, firms developing obesity drugs have attracted investors' attention — one's risen 18% year to date; another an even more impressive 26%.