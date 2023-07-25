CNBC Daily Open: May the good times roll

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Dow's 11-day streak

Major U.S. stock indexes ended Monday in the green, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching an 11-day winning streak. The pan-European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.06%, led by a 1.5% rise in oil and gas stocks. But business activity in the euro zone and U.K. is slowing down, according to flash estimates.

Ex-Twitter

Twitter rebranded to "X" and dumped its iconic bird logo. The transition from Twitter to X is part of owner Elon Musk's vision to turn the platform into an "everything app" that is "centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking," according to CEO Linda Yaccarino's tweet — sorry — "x," in the brand's new parlance for short messages. Analysts aren't convinced by the move.

Busy week for central banks

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will all announce interest rate decisions this week. Analysts are expecting the Fed to hike rates by 25 basis points; the ECB to raise rates by 25 basis points as well; and the BOJ to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy intact. However, the central banks could pivot at the meeting following this week's.

China's 'tortuous' recovery

China's Politburo, the top decision-making body of the Chinese Communist Party, met Monday and pledged to "adjust and optimize policies in a timely manner" for its property sector. Acknowledging the country's disappointing economic data, the Politburo said "the economy is facing new difficulties" and that the economic recovery will be "tortuous" — though it didn't announce any major stimulus.

[PRO] No sign of recession

Steve Eisman, the investor who called and profited from the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, told CNBC he thinks "there's no evidence of a recession" so far. Thus, the stock market can continue climbing — this is how he's playing the market.