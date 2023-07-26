CNBC Daily Open: Alphabet rises as Microsoft sinks

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Passing grade for Alphabet

Alphabet shares rose more than 6% in extended trading after the company reported better-than-expected revenue and profit. Second-quarter revenue rose 7% year over year to $74.6 billion, boosted by a 28% jump in revenue in Google's cloud unit. Ad revenue increased 3.3% to $58.14 billion, dispelling fears — somewhat — of lowered ad spending in a slowing economy.

Soft guidance from Microsoft

Investors were disappointed by Microsoft's revenue guidance for its upcoming fiscal quarter, pushing shares down about 4% in extended trading. Still, the company beat estimates for both revenue and profit in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30. Revenue rose 8% from a year earlier to hit $56.19 billion, though revenue growth in Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, slowed.

Stocks rose

U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday — with the Dow Jones Industrial Average registering its 12th consecutive positive session — as investors digested a slew of earnings reports. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.48%, its sixth straight day of wins. The index was lifted by mining stocks, which jumped 4.46% on the back of China's pledge to support its beleaguered property sector.

China's new foreign minister

China removed Qin Gang as foreign minister Tuesday after he disappeared from public view for a month. Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, will serve as the country's new foreign minister. Qin made his last public appearance in Beijing on June 25, when he held talks with counterparts from Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Russia.

[PRO] The broadening rally's real

Most of the gains in the S&P 500 this year have been driven by seven technology stocks, causing worries that the rally's too narrow. But there are signs the market is broadening out in July, CNBC Pro's Bob Pisani writes — and advises how to position your portfolio to take advantage of it.