Ukraine war live updates: War is returning to Russia, Zelenskyy warns; Putin says China and Africa could help end conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves the site of the annual Navy Day parade on July 30, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up talks with external governments in recent days as each side looks to involve allies.

Ukraine and the U.S. will soon start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, according to Ukraine's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, while Russian authorities are reportedly looking to China, Brazil and parts of Africa to help broker a resolution to the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday also praised his country's close friendship with North Korea and vowed to step up economic, political and security ties with the isolated state in a letter shared with President Kim Jong Un as Russian and Chinese delegates gathered in Pyongyang for Korean War Armistice celebrations.

Putin said Friday that Moscow is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but said Kyiv is unwilling to enter talks, Reuters reported. Ukrainian officials have said they will not enter negotiations with Russia while the country continues to hold a fifth of Ukrainian territory.