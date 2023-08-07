European stocks mixed ahead of inflation data and final earnings

The Stoxx fell 2.4% last week, mirroring a slide in U.S. stocks as investors took profits near the end of earnings season and risk sentiment appeared to creep back to the fore.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was narrowly higher at 8:22 a.m., with sectors spread across losses and gains. Tech stocks moved from a negative start to trade up 0.5%, while mining stocks declined 0.5%.

European stock markets were mixed early Monday, as the last of earnings season results roll in and with two key inflation prints ahead.

Consumer price index releases are due from China on Wednesday and the United States on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect China to report disinflation of 0.5%, which would prove a positive for global price pressures but which could signal the country needs more stimulus measures to boost its economy.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision isn't until Sept. 20, the U.S. figure will be closely watched for an indication of how high it make take rates and how long it will keep them at current levels. A Reuters poll sees a year-on-year consumer price index increase of 3.3%, up from 3% in June.

Results are in from the likes of Saudi Aramco and Siemens Energy , and Beyond Meat and Paramount in the United States. It has been a solid season for Wall Street earnings so far, with some big tech firms beating forecasts and around four-fifths of S&P 500 companies exceeding expectations, according to FactSet.

Asia-Pacific markets are mainly lower Monday, as U.S. futures are higher.