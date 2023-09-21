Wall Street's 'meh' response to tech IPOs shows Silicon Valley's valuation problem

After a 21-month tech IPO freeze, the market has cracked opened in the past week. But the early results can't be encouraging to any late-stage startups lingering on the sidelines.

Chip designer Arm debuted last Thursday, followed by grocery-delivery company Instacart this Tuesday, and cloud software vendor Klaviyo the following day. They're three very different companies in disparate parts of the tech sector, but Wall Street's reaction has been consistent.

Investors who bought at the IPO price made money if they sold right away. Just about everyone else is in the red. That's fine if a company's goal is just to be public and create the opportunity for employees and early investors to get liquidity. But for most companies in the pipeline, particularly those with sufficient capital on their balance sheet to stay private, it offers little allure.

"People are worried about valuations," said Eric Juergens, a partner at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton who focuses on capital markets and private equity. "Seeing how those companies trade over the next couple months will be important to see how IPO markets and equity markets more generally are valuing those companies and how they may value comparable companies looking to go public."

Juergens said that based on his conversations with companies the market is likely to open up further in the first half of 2024 simply because of pressure from investors and employees as well as financing requirements.

"At some point companies need to go public, whether it's a PE fund looking to exit or employees looking for liquidity or just the need to raise capital in a high interest rate environment," he said.

Arm, which is controlled by Japan's SoftBank, saw its shares jump 25% in their first day of trading to close at $63.59. Every day since then, the stock has fallen, and it closed on Thursday at $52.16, narrowly above its $51 IPO price.

Instacart popped 40% immediately after selling shares at $30. But by the end of its first day of trading, it was up just 12%, and that gain was practically all wiped out on day two. The stock rose 1.8% on Thursday to close at $30.65.

Klaviyo rose 23% based on its first trade on Wednesday, before selling off throughout the day to close at $32.76, just 9% higher than its IPO price. It rose 2.9% on Thursday to $33.72.

None of these companies were expecting, or even hoping for, a big pop. In 2020 and 2021, during the frothy zero interest rate days, first-day jumps were so dramatic that bankers were criticized for handing out free money to their buy-side buddies, and companies were slammed for leaving too much cash on the table.

But the lack of excitement over the past week — amounting to a collective "meh" across Wall Street — is certainly not the desired outcome either.

Instacart CEO Fidji Simo acknowledged that her company's initial public offering wasn't about trying to optimize pricing. Instacart only sold the equivalent of 5% of outstanding shares in the offering, with co-founders, early employees, former staffers and other existing investors selling another 3%.