European stocks set to climb ahead of key U.S. jobs report

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 6, 2023.

LONDON — European markets are set to open higher on Friday, as traders around the world look ahead to a key November jobs report due out of the U.S.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index retreated on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session to close 0.3% lower.

Global attention will turn to the November nonfarm payrolls report due at 2:30 p.m. London time, as investors try to gauge the likely trajectory of interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve over the next year.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade, after the Dow and the S&P 500 both snapped three-day losing streaks on Thursday, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped around 1.4%.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight after a surprise downward revision of Japan's third-quarter GDP, while India's central bank held its benchmark lending rate steady.

European data releases out on Friday include final German inflation readings for November.