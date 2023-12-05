Gold prices just hit a record high — here’s how to invest

Gold prices hit a record high on Monday, with spot prices reaching just over $2,100 an ounce. A spot price is the value at which an asset ​​can be immediately bought or sold. The price of gold peaked at $2,135.40 an ounce during Asian trading hours, according to Reuters, before dipping 2.3% to $2,022.99 later in the session. By Tuesday morning, it had risen back up slightly to $2,038.60.



Gold prices have been climbing steadily since October and, according to analysts, could remain above $2,000 — and even hit new highs — in 2024. For those who are interested in investing in gold, CNBC Select explains a few ways to get started.

Why invest in gold?

When the geopolitical environment is tumultuous — as it is now — investors look to gold as a more stable option, since it's a tangible asset that has been universally accepted for millennia.



And since the supply of gold is inherently limited, it's a hedge against inflation. Investing in precious metals is also a good way to diversify your portfolio, which can help you manage risk and increase returns in the long run.

What is a gold IRA?

A gold IRA allows consumers to invest in precious metals while receiving the same tax benefits as a traditional IRA. Since the IRS considers gold coins and bullion collectibles (like art or antiques) they can't be put in a traditional IRA. Instead, gold IRAs are overseen by a broker-dealer or other IRS-approved custodian. Rosland Capital has one of the top gold IRAs on the market and, with a minimum purchase requirement of only $2,000, it's a good pick for newer investors.

Rosland Capital Learn More Initial purchase requirements Minimum purchase requirement of $2,000

Account minimums Minimum account balance of $2,000

Fees $50 one-time set-up fee

Annual $100 Maintenance fee

Storage Fees of $100 or $150 per year, depending on the type of storage chosen See our methodology, terms apply.

Birch Gold Group, which has offered precious metal and coin investments since 2003, stands out for its cost transparency: Its website lists fees clearly and offers recommendations for new investors. Birch also has a strong record of customer service, receiving an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a AAA from the Business Consumer Alliance.

Birch Gold Group Learn More Initial Purchase Requirements Minimum initial purchase requirement of $10,000

Account Minimums Minimum account balance of $10,000

Fees Account Set Up Fee: $50

Storage/Insurance: $100

Management Fees: $100 See our methodology, terms apply.

As with a traditional IRA, any withdrawal from a gold IRA before age 59½ is subject to a 10% penalty tax. So, experts recommend only investing funds you're willing to leave untouched until then.

Other ways to invest in gold

Owning physical gold has its drawbacks — it's hard to liquidate and you have to pay for storage and security — but there are ways to reap the rewards without going through all those hoops. You can also invest in gold stocks, futures and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Gold futures actually hit an intraday record of $2,152.30 on Monday.



Charles Schwab sells gold futures and other precious-metal securities. Importantly, the company allows investors to purchase fractional shares, so you can invest up to a set dollar limit rather than pay for whole shares.

Charles Schwab Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No account minimum for active investing through Schwab One ® Brokerage Account. Automated investing through Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® requires a $5,000 minimum deposit

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Schwab One ® Brokerage Account has no account fees, $0 commission fees for stock and ETF trades, $0 transaction fees for over 4,000 mutual funds and a $0.65 fee per options contract

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ IRA: Charles Schwab Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Inherited and Custodial IRAs; plus, a Personal Choice Retirement Account ® (PCRA) Brokerage and trading: Schwab One ® Brokerage Account, Brokerage Account + Specialized Platforms and Support for Trading, Schwab Global Account™ and Schwab Organization Account

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs and ETFs

Educational resources Extensive retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Bottom line

With gold prices expected to stay elevated in 2024, investors are turning to the precious metal as a buffer from economic uncertainty.

